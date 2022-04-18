Search

19 Apr 2022

Free higher education courses announced for Carlow

Free higher education courses announced for Carlow

The courses are open to people who may be interested in upskilling or reskilling in areas where skills are most needed in the Irish economy

Lili Lonergan

18 Apr 2022 6:53 PM

5 free and subsidised higher education courses have been announced for Carlow, as part of the Human Capital Initiative (HCI) Pillar 1 scheme.

The courses are open to people who may be interested in upskilling or reskilling in areas where skills are most needed in the Irish economy.

The programmes in Carlow will be run through the Institute of Technology, Carlow, with courses ranging from cybersecurity and business analytics to land management and pharmaceutical analysis. Additional courses at IT Carlow will become available in the coming months, under the same scheme.

The HCI Pillar 1 scheme is a government initiative, run by the Higher Education Authority. Courses are open to graduates, those returning to education, professionals and unemployed candidates.

All courses are free for people who are unemployed and people who have taken time out of work or education to raise their families or care for loved ones. For those in employment, 90% of the cost of a HCI Pillar 1 course is funded.

Commenting today, Dr. Vivienne Patterson, Head of Skills and Engagement at the Higher Education Authority, said:

“As we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, there are a number of areas within the economy that have an immediate skills shortage.

“HCI Pillar 1 courses aim to address these by upskilling and reskilling people in areas that industry have identified as a priority. These courses are an excellent opportunity for people who may be considering a change in career, or returning to the workforce, to upskill in an area that has future job prosperity – such as ICT, data analytics, and technology.

“All of the courses in Carlow, and across the country will offer flexible learning options like blended and online learning. So, I would encourage people in Carlow who may be considering enrolling in a course, to explore their options under the HCI scheme in colleges across the country, and not just in their home county.”

Over 2,000 places are available through the HCI Pillar 1 scheme nationwide. Applications for courses are now open.

Further information is available at: https://springboardcourses.ie/

Local News

