Carlow public invited to Community Expo and Networking Event 2022

The Heritage, History and Vernacular Architecture of County Carlow is a free event and open to all with new members welcome
Carlow Public Participation Network (PPN) is inviting the public to their first Community Expo and Networking Event of 2022 at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel at 6pm on Wednesday April 27.
The Heritage, History and Vernacular Architecture of County Carlow is a free event and open to all with new members welcome.
Guest speakers at the event include Eoin Sullivan, Heritage Officer from Carlow County Council, Barry O'Reilly, Architectural Conservation Officer and National Inventory of Architectural Heritage, Dermot Mulligan. Carlow County Museum Curator and Padraig Dooley, Carlow Historical Archaeological Society.
There will be refreshments on arrival and bookings can be made through Eventbrite or by contacting carlowppn@carlowcoco.ie or calling 087 195 1444 or visit Carlow PPN Facebook page
Carlow Public Participation Network - PPN are inviting you to their first Community Expo and Networking Event of 2022 at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel, 6pm April 27th— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) April 13, 2022
Register at https://t.co/EJa9SgJ635@carlowppn @woodforddolmen @CarlowLibraries @kclr96fm @volunteercarlow pic.twitter.com/zhp7ypZPNT
The Heritage, History and Vernacular Architecture of County Carlow is a free event and open to all with new members welcome
The local forums a resource for service users and family members, carers and supporters to voice their experiences
‘Is Féidir Linn’ aims to make the language accessible for all parents and guardians, regardless of their own Irish language skills or experience
The courses are open to people who may be interested in upskilling or reskilling in areas where skills are most needed in the Irish economy
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.