Want to don your directors hat? Expressions of Interest now being taken in Carlow
Carlow Little Theatre is now seeking Expressions of Interest from talented directors who would like to direct a One Act or Full Length play later this year and 2023.
Expressions of interest via pm on twitter or email please to carlowlittletheatre@gmail.com by Saturday April 30, 2022.
Funds included in this call are Town and Village Renewal Schemes, Dormant Accounts Fund Social Enterprise - Capital Supports, Rural Regeneration & Development Fund
The payment covers all lay-offs caused by State restrictions to protect public health from March 13 2020 to January 31 2022
The payment covers all lay-offs caused by State restrictions to protect public health from March 13 2020 to January 31 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.