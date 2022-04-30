Carlow community clubs and groups are in with a chance to win €2,000 in funding 

SPAR is inviting all community clubs and groups across Carlow to apply for a chance to win €2,000 in funding and a visit from brand ambassador and Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington as part of the SPAR Summer Community Road Trip initiative.

Open to all community groups including youth clubs, sporting organisations, music groups and beyond, applications will close on Friday, May 20 with a total prize fund of €10,000 available.

Community groups and clubs are invited to register now at www.spar.ie. Five winning groups will receive €2,000 each and a visit from Kellie Harrington in June to find out about the vital contributions they are making to their local towns.

The SPAR Community Road Trip is part of SPAR’s wider Community Fund initiative. Since its launch in December 2021, €10,000 has already been invested in deserving community projects across the country. With the launch of the Summer Community Road Trip, Ireland’s largest convenience retailer will invest €20,000 in Irish communities in just six months.

We were delighted to launch the SPAR Community Road Trip today with SPAR ambassador & Olympic boxing champion @Kelly64kg. SPAR & Kellie are inviting community groups nationwide to apply for €10,000 in funding & a visit from Kellie this summer. Competition launches on 20th April. pic.twitter.com/Vk8T0xRiUg — SPAR Ireland (@SPARIreland) April 12, 2022

Launching the SPAR Community Road Trip, brand ambassador Kellie Harrington said:

“I am thrilled to announce that I will be joining SPAR on a Summer Community Road Trip to visit chosen communities around the country this June. As a SPAR brand ambassador, I am delighted to launch such a worthwhile initiative this year.

“We are inviting anyone from youth clubs to music groups, to retirement homes to enter for their chance to win and I’d love to see as many Carlow clubs apply as possible. It is a meaningful way of giving back to the people that carry out vital work in our towns and communities, and I can’t wait to meet them this summer.”

Colin Donnelly, SPAR Sales Director, commented on the announcement:

“SPAR is delighted to continue our work in communities nationwide through our Community Fund initiative. The SPAR Community Road Trip this June will allow us to go a step further in acknowledging the groups, clubs and organisations around the country which form part of the social fabric in towns, villages, and communities all over Ireland.

“ We are excited to be launching this initiative with our fantastic brand ambassador, Kellie Harrington, who is consistently championing the importance of community in Ireland.”

Register by May 20 at www.spar.ie and keep an eye on SPAR’s social media channels for updates.