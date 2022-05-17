ALERT: Tullow Street closed in Carlow

The street is expected to remain closed for a few hours
Tullow street in Carlow town is currently closed following an incident.
It is expected that the street may remain closed for a number of hours. Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid the area until further notice.
Via @CarlowFire - ⚠️⚠️ROAD CLOSED⚠️⚠️— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) May 17, 2022
Please avoid the area until further notice @kclr96fm @Carlowlive1 @CWnationalist @allaboutcarlow pic.twitter.com/rORTHDqsoG
