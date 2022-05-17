Bristol City sign Republic of Ireland midfielder on a three-year deal

Bristol City have signed Republic of Ireland midfielder Mark Sykes on a three-year deal.

The 24-year-old, who arrives as a free agent after leaving Oxford, also has the option of a further 12 months at the EFL Championship club.

Sykes told Robins TV: “I’m delighted, I came over last week and met the manager (Nigel Pearson), everything was positive.

“I’ve always wanted to play in the Championship and the manager was honest with me – he told me he would give me a chance here at the club so hopefully things keep moving in the right direction.

“My priority is to have a good pre-season and get myself in the team. I want to hit the ground running.”

Sykes, who was called up to Stephen Kenny's squad for the March friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania, made 137 appearances and scored 11 goals for Oxford after signing from Northern Irish club Glenavon in January 2019.

Syke's fellow Irish international Callum O’Dowda will leave Bristol City after he was officially released from the club. O'Dowda made over 150 appearances for the Robins during his six-year spell at Ashton Gate.