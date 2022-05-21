Carlow Dragon Boat Club set sail to Barcelona for International Festival

Carlow Dragon Boat Club are set to compete in the upcoming Barcelona International Dragon Boat Festival today May 21 and tomorrow May 22.

This will be their first competition abroad since the beginning of the pandemic and they will be competing in the Senior Women’s Category in a 10 man boat which will be a new challenge for the club who generally compete in 20 man boats.

Their last competition abroad was in February 2020 where they competed on ice. Which again, was a new challenge for them and unsurprisingly, they took home a gold medal.

Arriving back home to Ireland, the country swiftly went into lockdown so the club had no chance to celebrate, which makes this upcoming competition all the more special.

Previous to this, the club competed in the European Championships in Seville in 2019 and took home 2 silvers and a bronze.

Their final training session for the upcoming event took place on Saturday morning, May 14, in Carlow on the river barrow at 8.15am and the club have set their sails for Barcelona today.

Speaking of the upcoming festival, club chairperson Fiona Burke said:

"We had our final training session on Saturday to prepare ourselves for this event.

"There are 9 teams in our category and we are unsure of the standard but it will no doubt be very competitive so we’re going out there to give it our all and hope it will be enough to beat off the competition and do our club proud."

The team have put in a rigorous amount of hard work to train for the upcoming event and will no doubt do themselves and Carlow proud at the International Festival this weekend.