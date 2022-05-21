All donations made will be in aid of Éist Cancer Support Services
Bagnelstown in Bloom is back this summer from June 4 at 10am to June 5 at 6pm.
Pollinator friendly plants will be distributed free of charge and live music will be play throughout the weekend along with tours of the beautiful BEAM gardens.
Adult workshops will be available including:
Bagenalstown in Bloom Festival takes place on the June Bank Holiday Weekend.— CarlowCountyCouncil (@Carlow_Co_Co) May 17, 2022
Find full details on the Bagenalstown Improvement Group Facebook Page at https://t.co/IDLajwmaHW@county_carlowEN @CarlowPPN @CarlowLibraries @kclr96fm pic.twitter.com/RDO2bqj7f8
There has been a big community effort over the last four months to create a stunning, colourful, creative and fun Yarn Bombing project which can be seen throughout the town and at the swimming pool along with the Craft fair on Sunday from 2pm-5pm which will take place in Market Square weather permitting (McGrath hall if raining).
All donations made will be in aid of Éist Cancer Support Services.
Craft fair on Sunday 2:00pm-5:00pm, taking place in Market Square weather permitting (McGrath hall if raining).
Check out the Bagnelstown in Bloom Facebook page for more details.
The competition is free to enter, open to residents of Ireland and Northern Ireland over the age of 18, and is open for entries until June 30, 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.