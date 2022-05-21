Search

21 May 2022

Bagnelstown in Bloom is back this summer

Bagnelstown in Bloom is back this summer

All donations made will be in aid of Éist Cancer Support Services

Lili Lonergan

21 May 2022 12:53 PM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Bagnelstown in Bloom is back this summer from June 4 at 10am to June 5 at 6pm.

Pollinator friendly plants will be distributed free of charge and live music will be play throughout the weekend along with tours of the beautiful BEAM gardens.

Adult workshops will be available including:

  • Planting hanging baskets & window boxes (bring your own baskets/boxes and you can fill them with our plants),
    and craft demonstrations.
  • Flower arranging.
  • Woodturning demonstrations (Sat and Sun 2-5pm
  • Arts and Crafts for kids 
  • Water Sports

There has been a big community effort over the last four months to create a stunning, colourful, creative and fun Yarn Bombing project which can be seen throughout the town and at the swimming pool along with the Craft fair on Sunday from  2pm-5pm which will take place in Market Square weather permitting (McGrath hall if raining).

All donations made will be in aid of Éist Cancer Support Services.

Craft fair on Sunday 2:00pm-5:00pm, taking place in Market Square weather permitting (McGrath hall if raining).

Check out the Bagnelstown in Bloom Facebook page for more details.

