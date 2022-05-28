Carlow Dragon Boat Club cruise to gold at International Festival in Barcelona

Carlow Dragon Boat Club have won gold at the International Dragon Boat Festival in Barcelona this past weekend (May 21 and 22).

With 2 heats on the Saturday, the club won their first heat with a time of 01:05:02 which left them lying in second place.

They upped their game and came first in the second heat with a better time of 01:02:08 which put them top of the table going into Sunday’s final.

There were 10 teams in the club's category and the four fastest made the final. While windy conditions made it difficult for lining up the boats on the start line they managed to stay focused and took home the gold after a hard fought race.

Speaking of their fantastic achievement after an exhilarating weekend, club chairperson Fiona Burke said:

“We are really proud of our achievement and I’d like to thank each member of our crew who put in all the hard work to make this happen with a special word of thanks to Julie Doyle who coached the team in the run up to this event.

“We’ll be racing again on June 12 at the IDBA Barrow Dragon Boat Regatta in Carlow Town Park where teams from all over the country will compete in 20 man boats over a distance of 500m.

“A great day out for all so come along and support the two Carlow teams racing on the day”