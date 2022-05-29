Search

29 May 2022

SHOCKING: ESB warns Carlow public of dangers of attaching flags or bunting to electricity poles

SHOCKING: ESB warns Carlow public of dangers of attaching flags or bunting to electricity poles

Always stay safe and stay clear of electricity wires and cables as these are always live and potentially dangerous

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

29 May 2022 2:53 PM

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

Ahead of next week’s June bank holiday weekend, as sporting fixtures take place along with other festivals and celebrations across the country, ESB Networks would like to once again remind all members of the public of the serious risks associated with attaching flags or bunting to or near electricity poles. 

Even coming close to these live wires is extremely hazardous and can be fatal. As a matter of public safety, ESB Networks are appealing to the public not to put themselves at risk of electrocution by doing this at any time. 

ESB Networks would like to remind the general public to always stay safe and stay clear of electricity wires and cables as these are always live and potentially dangerous.

If you see a potentially dangerous situation or in the event of an emergency involving the electricity network, please contact ESB Networks on our emergency phone number: 1800 372 999/021 238 2410 (24 hours/7 days).

Visit our website for further information at www.esbnetworks.ie and you can follow our Twitter, Facebook  and Instagram accounts for updates.

