28 May 2022

Irish trade union calls for economy-wide working time review

Reporter:

Reporter

27 May 2022 11:23 PM

An Irish trade union is calling for an economy-wide working time review. 

Fórsa made the call today (Friday May 27) after passing a motion calling for reduced working time, more remote working and other flexible arrangements at a conference this week. 

The union also wants to see work-time flexibility for workers approaching retirement due to increased life expectancy and other demographic trends. 

According to Fórsa's national secretary, Éamonn Donnelly, modern society requires a different approach to the way we work. 

He said, "Reduced working time can be an important mechanism for maintaining employment as new technologies replace or change traditional jobs.

"It would share the benefits of improved productivity that flow from automation and other technological developments, while also helping to address challenges like the climate crisis, increasing caring demands, and demographic shifts including longer life expectancy." 

He said the Covid-19 pandemic demonstrated the benefits of a better work-life balance, which many people experienced for the first time as remote workers. 

He continued: "People were spending more time with their families. They were able to move away from high-rent pressure zones. Commuting times reduced significantly, contributing to a better environment.

"We cannot lose these positive changes moving forward and must prioritise them in any review of working practices moving forward." 

