South East Technological University in Waterford wins €9.9m in Springboard+ Funding

South East Technological University (SETU) in Waterford has secured €9.9m in funding for over 2,000 places on 27 upskilling and reskilling courses for adult learners under the Government’s Springboard+ programme over the next three years.

Springboard+ offers free or 90% funded courses in areas of high skills needs including business, computing, engineering, science and hospitality and range from level 6 to postgraduate level.

Courses are typically up to one year and are open to employees, self-employed and previously self-employed people, jobseekers and people returning to the workforce.

Incoming SETU President Prof Veronica Campbell warmly welcomed the announcement.

“We are delighted with the Springboard+ funding for SETU, almost €10m over the next three years. We will deliver 27 specialist programmes in areas of high skills need including construction, computing, digital skills, hospitality, supply chain and regulatory affairs to name but some of the courses on offer.

This level of support for individuals and enterprise across the south east is a key factor in ensuring our region remains competitive, attracts inward investment and plays a critical role in upskilling and re-skilling our workforce for the future.”

SETU will deliver Springboard+ courses at its campuses across the south east in Carlow, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow as well as some fully online and many blended options. A full listing with location information and online application is available at www.springboardcourses.ie.

The first President of SETU was recently announced as Prof Veronica Campbell

Neil Quinlan, Head of the Department of Lifelong Learning at SETU Waterford says that there is great interest in Springboard courses this year.

“Springboard+ courses are designed to allow people to re-boot their career through significant upskilling within one year or less or two years in the case of some ICT courses.

“Courses are fully funded for the unemployed, previously self-employed and people returning to the workplace. For employed people level 6 Springboard courses are free and Level 7 to 9 Springboard courses are 90% funded.”

According to Dr Joseph Collins, Head of Faculty of Lifelong Learning at SETU Carlow, each programme has been designed in response to the current and future needs of industry and presents a unique opportunity for learners to avail of free or heavily subsidised upskilling or reskilling.

“Workforce practices are changing significantly due to technological advances. Our Springboard funded courses are purposely designed to develop the skills and competencies of participants to ensure they have the skills required for the future needs of the regional, national and international economy.

“Springboard+ reduces the financial barriers to accessing higher education and allows participants and employers access to flexible and industry specific courses.”

SETU will run Springboard open events, both online and on-site on all campuses across the summer with event details available at www.setu.ie.

Springboard+ is co-funded by the Government of Ireland and the European Union.

South East Technological University was established on May 1, 2022, following the merger of Institute of Technology Carlow and Waterford Institute of Technology. The University has over 18,000 students, 1,500 staff and 550 researchers.