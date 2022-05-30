Search

30 May 2022

Airport Authority must come up with a solution by tomorrow to avoid a repeat of queue chaos

Airport Authority must come up with a solution by tomorrow to avoid a repeat of queue chaos

DAA admitted it had “let the nation down” after an estimated 1,000 people missed flights on Sunday due to long queues at Dublin Airport

Reporter:

Reporter

30 May 2022 6:53 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

Dublin Airport Authority has been told it must report back by Tuesday morning with solutions to avoid a repeat of the weekend chaos at Dublin Airport ahead of the upcoming bank holiday weekend.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton met with the CEO of DAA, Dalton Philips and his management team this morning to outline their frustration at the unacceptable scenes at Dublin airport over the weekend.

DAA admitted it had “let the nation down” after an estimated 1,000 people missed flights on Sunday due to long queues at Dublin Airport.

Businesses in Carlow urged to apply for new apprenticeship grant

It is understood the ministers instructed DAA to come up with solutions by tomorrow (Tuesday) on how to manage the queues at the airport ahead of the bank holiday weekend, to ensure the airport can deliver an acceptable passenger experience for citizens and visitors departing from the airport.

In a statement following the meeting, the ministers said they have asked the DAA to consider all options that can be taken in the immediate and medium term to resolve the issues.

Daily meetings will also be held at ministerial level with DAA until the difficulties persisting at the airport are satisfactorily resolved.

"The Ministers said that the excessively long queues and wait times were causing significant distress to passengers as well as reputational damage to the country from a business, travel, connectivity and tourism point of view,” the statement read.

Gardai warn Carlow public of potential scam relating to new Covid-19 variant

“The Ministers have instructed DAA to report back by tomorrow morning on solutions that can be put in place in advance of this bank holiday weekend to deliver an acceptable passenger experience for citizens and visitors departing from the airport. The Ministers have asked DAA to consider all options that can be taken in immediate and medium term to resolve this matter.

"The Ministers stated that the unacceptable queues should not be repeated this Thursday and Friday and into the Bank Holiday weekend and that intending passengers should be confident that they would make their flight with minimum inconvenience,” the statement added.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media