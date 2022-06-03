Carlow motorists paying past the €2 per litre mark for petrol as inflation worries surge

Petrol prices in Carlow and across Ireland have surged to the €2 per litre mark at some forecourts amid warnings of continued high costs for energy and fuel as the ban on Russian oil imports steps up.
These latest prices hikes come after inflation reached a near 40 year high.
Micheál Martin gave a stark assessment of continuing inflation, after figures showed it reached 8.2pc in May.
Prices are expected to continue to rise this year and the Government has no idea by how much, the Taoiseach said in Brussels yesterday.
The Taoiseach warned on Tuesday that the country is facing a “new era” of higher fossil fuel prices after EU leaders agreed to ban most Russian oil imports adding that the government will do everything it can to “alleviate the pressures” on Irish consumers.
European Union leaders agreed on Monday to embargo most Russian oil imports into the bloc by year-end as part of new sanctions on Moscow.
Applications are open from Wednesday May 25 and a helpline for applicants will be available on 1800 303523 from early June
The creative writing award, which has been running since 1998, celebrates the rich literary life of author Molly Keane from Ardmore, Co. Waterford
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.