REVEALED: The total prize money for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Wimbledon has announced record prize money for this summer’s tournament, with the two singles champions taking home £2million each.
Wimbledon has announced record prize money for this summer’s tournament, with the two singles champions taking home £2million each.
The total prize money of £40.35million is an 11.1 per cent increase on 2021’s Championships, where capacity was reduced for Covid reasons, and 5.4 per cent higher than the last regular tournament in 2019.
There was speculation the removal of ranking points following Wimbledon’s decision to ban Russian and Belarusian players could lead to a reduced prize fund but, with a full capacity crowd and scheduled play on the middle Sunday for the first time, organisers have opted against taking that course of action.
It remains to be seen whether the points situation will lead to players pulling out – Naomi Osaka is the highest-profile player to express public doubts about participating – but the prize money will be a significant pull for most.
Players beaten in the first round of the singles will still collect £50,000 while the runners-up will each take home more than £1million.
Chairman Ian Hewitt said: “From the first round of the qualifying competition to the champions being crowned, this year’s prize money distribution aims to reflect just how important the players are to The Championships as we look to continue to deliver one of the world’s leading sporting events.”
The tournament begins on June 27.
Wimbledon has announced record prize money for this summer’s tournament, with the two singles champions taking home £2million each.
With the rising cost of living hitting family carers disproportionately harder, the charity is seeing unprecedented numbers seeking help
Applications are invited from registered animal charities providing animal welfare services in Ireland that wish to be considered for funding in 2022
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.