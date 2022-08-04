Search

04 Aug 2022

Latest homeless figures for Carlow released

3,071 children now homeless nationally - latest report

Reporter:

Christopher Dunne

04 Aug 2022 12:08 PM

Email:

christopher.dunne@iconicnews.ie

Carlow recorded 37 cases of homelessness in the June monthly homeless report, an increase of 5 compared to the 32 cases recorded in the county in the previous report.

Nationally, the Monthly Homeless Report for June 2022 shows that 10,492 individuals were accessing emergency accommodation, an increase of 167 (1.6%) on the May 2022 total.

There were 7,421 homeless adults recorded in June.

1,385 families were recorded as homeless, including 3,071 children (under-18).

Commenting on the details contained in the reports published today, the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, stated that the 'continuing increase in the numbers accessing emergency accommodation is a serious concern'.

"The Government, local authorities and those in our NGO sectors are making every effort to reduce homelessness. Key to this is the delivery of new social housing and boosting overall supply," he added.

The Minister then reiterated his commitment to working towards eradicating homelessness by 2030.

ABOUT THE MONTHLY HOMELESSNESS REPORTS

The Department's report defines homeless persons as being ‘accommodated in emergency accommodation funded and overseen by housing authorities’.

The Department’s official homelessness statistics are published on a monthly basis and refer to the number of homeless persons accommodated in emergency accommodation funded and overseen by housing authorities during a specific count week, typically the last full week of the month.

Local News

