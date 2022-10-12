Search

12 Oct 2022

Carlow community centres receive over €100,000 funding for improvement works

Carlow community centres receive over €100,000 funding for improvement works

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

12 Oct 2022 1:57 PM

Over €100,000 of funding has been allocated to Carlow community centres for improvement works. 

The news comes as the Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, today (October 12) announced a total of €12.5million funding for the upgrade and development of almost 600 community centres nationwide. 

The new Community Centre Investment Fund (CCIF) will support groups in every county to carry out refurbishments and improvements to their local community facility. 

The funding - up to a maximum of €25,000 - will lead to improvements to community centres, GAA clubs, parish halls, youth centres, men’s sheds and facilities used by the elderly. 

Two Carlow community centres have been allocated €25,000 (Killoughternane Community Hall and Teach Bhride Holistic Education Centre CLG), with €11,000 for Methodist Church Kilkenny Carlow, €24,718.94 for Myshall Community Centre and €21,565 for Newtown Hall Commmittee. 

Today’s announcement of Category 1 projects will be followed by further funding announcements for larger scale projects in the coming weeks. 

Works at community centres across the country will include the installation of new windows/doors, energy retrofitting, improved toilets and disability access, upgraded lighting systems and stage areas, the development of community cinemas and libraries, and the provision of additional or better services to the community such as meals for the elderly and youth facilities. 

Speaking about the funding, Minister Humphreys said, "The local Community Centre is at the heart of our towns, villages and parishes all across this country. They come in many different shapes and sizes and are a place for people of all ages to meet up and socialise with friends, old and new. I want to support these great local facilities and that’s why I launched the new Community Centre Investment Fund earlier this year. 

"The level of interest has been unprecedented under any scheme previously ran by the Department of Rural and Community Development. I am delighted today to announce over €12.5 million in funding for almost 600 projects nationwide. This funding will support Community Centres, Parish Halls, GAA Clubhouses, Youth Facilities, Men’s Sheds and much more. 

"I want to congratulate all of the successful groups who are receiving funding, which I know will benefit local communities for years to come. This particular strand of funding focused on small scale grants of up to €25,000. I am pleased to confirm that I will be announcing grants for larger scale projects later this year."  

Other successful applicants receiving the maximum funding of €25,000 include Crusheen Community Centre in Co Clare, Bweeng Community Hall in Co Cork, Cara House Family Resource Centre in Co Donegal, Gorvagh Community Centre, Corrabeagh in Co Leitrim, and Kilmacthomas Day Care Centre in Co Waterford. 

The Rock GAA Club in Co Laois received an allocation of €24,970, with €17,517 for Mulcair Men's Shed in Co Limerick, €24,743 for Tulsk Macra Hall in Co Roscommon, and €14,641.50 for Moydow Hall Committee, Aughine in Co Longford. 

Also welcoming the funding, Minister of State Joe O’Brien TD said, "I spend a significant amount of my time out and about visiting community groups throughout Ireland and I see first-hand the importance of community centres - that shared community space where people can gather to support each other, to work, to socialise, and to help to continue to develop their local community.

"There has been huge interest in the fund which has received a large number of applications and the increased funding we have secured in the Budget will ensure that the new fund has the biggest impact possible in local communities nationwide." 

A full list of the successful projects is available here

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media