Motoring review: You’ll have to move fast to bag a centenary edition Mazda

The current Mazda6 Saloon is, without doubt, one of my favorite saloon cars, and it is great to see that there is still a market for Mazda’s executive saloon, despite the big push towards SUVs in recent years. Brilliant to drive, strikingly mature and stunningly beautiful to look at, the Mazda6 Saloon makes a stylish statement no matter where your journey takes you.

Soul of Motion Design

Built inside and out with fine craftsmanship, next generation technology and highly refined KODO – Soul of Motion Design, the Mazda6 Saloon redefines the meaning of quality and comfort. Occupants can simply sit back, relax and enjoy the breath-taking human-centric interior of the Mazda6, and stretch out comfortably thanks to the generous dimensions on offer.

With its dynamic exterior design and low profile, the Mazda6 expresses pure elegance from every angle, while the car’s plush cabin is a wonderful place to spend time. Mazda’s aim with the current Mazda6 was to give the driver an exhilarating sensation of being in control of the car in all conditions, adding a higher level of driving confidence. This control comes in the form of Mazda’s latest i-Activsense safety technologies.

With the available suite of safety features, sophisticated safety innovations alert the driver to hazards to help avoid a collision — or lessen their impact. Combined with the rigid body of the Mazda6, the i-Activsense technologies ensure all-around protection for the driver and passengers, without reducing comfort or performance.

100th Anniversary Edition

Mazda has now launched an exclusive 100th Anniversary Edition Mazda6 Saloon to celebrate their hugely-important centenary milestone. From its origins in 1920 as a Hiroshima cork producer, today Mazda has become one of the world’s most innovative car manufacturers. The ingredients for Mazda’s outstanding success story are creativity, hard work and the courage to question common practices, and forge new paths in engineering and design that others considered unfeasible.

Launched in 1960, the Mazda R360 Coupé was Mazda’s first actual passenger car, which became an icon not only for Mazda, but for the whole automotive industry.

To celebrate their centenary, Mazda designed and built limited edition anniversary models based on the style of the original R360. Common features include a white body colour, burgundy red leather seat upholstery — embossed with a 100th anniversary logo, red carpets and floor mats, a key fob with a 100th anniversary logo, a special exterior badge and special 100th anniversary wheel caps.

The result is an astonishing look which combines Mazda’s latest KODO design with the classic, retro looks of the iconic Mazda R360 Coupé.

The Mazda6 Saloon is also available in GS-L, Homura, Homura Safety and Platinum Lux trim levels, with a choice of a 2.0-litre or 2.5-litre petrol engines — depending on the model chosen. Powering the limited-run Mazda6 Saloon 100th Anniversary Edition is the 2.5-litre Skyactiv-G petrol engine, which is mated to Mazda’s smooth six-speed automatic transmission for an added dose of driver enjoyment.

Test Car

My 100th Anniversary Edition test car looked very sleek and elegant in its exclusive Snowflake White Premium Metallic paint with contrasting rear privacy glass and stylish alloy wheels. With 194PS (192bhp) and 258Nm of torque on offer from the Skyactiv-G powerplant, the 0-100km/h sprint can be completed in just 8.1-seconds, with a top speed of 228km/h achievable (where permitted).

As we have come to expect from Mazda, high quality materials have been used throughout the cabin of the Mazda6, with the luxurious burgundy leather seating, carpets and floor mats in the 100th Anniversary Edition providing a real sense of occasion, and a welcoming ambience.

The boot in the Mazda6 Saloon has a capacity of 480-litres with the rear seat backs in place, but this can be expanded to 1,632-litres when the rear seats are folded flat.

On the road, my test car demonstrated just how dynamic and exhilarating Mazda’s large saloon car is on a twisty back road, while being every bit as thrilling to drive on a fast-moving motorway.

Turn-in is sharp, there’s plenty of grip, and feedback through the steering is proficient. Mazda’s innovative 'G-Vectoring' system subtly adjusts torque delivery according to steering angle with the aim of providing a more stable and comfortable driving experience — different to more grip-focused torque vectoring systems. The Mazda6 is a great driver’s car and once you are behind the wheel you will be wanting to take the long way home just to enjoy its breadth of ability.

Pricing & Warranty

The Mazda6 100th Anniversary Edition is not to be missed, but you will need to be quick as numbers are extremely limited. The Mazda6 model range is priced from €34,170, with the distinctive and hugely-impressive 100th Anniversary Edition priced at €47,695 (inclusive of standard Snowflake White paint).

All Mazda passenger cars come with a comprehensive 3-Year/100,000km manufacturer warranty as standard.