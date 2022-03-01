Search

02 Mar 2022

Sales of new electric cars double despite overall market decline

Sales of new electric cars double despite overall market decline

Sales of new electric cars double despite overall market decline

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

01 Mar 2022 6:10 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry has released the official 221 new vehicle registration figures for February.

New car registrations for February were down 12.2% (12,031) when compared to February 2021 (13,698) but electric car sales grew.

Overall car registrations year to date are down 4.6% (37,058) on the same period last year (38,838).

Electric vehicle and plug-in hybrids and hybrids continue to increase their market share, with a combined market share now of 44%. Despite a large decrease in market share for internal combustion engine type vehicles, petrol remains dominant 27.39%, with diesel accounting for 25.92%, hybrid 24.23%, electric 11.66% and plug-in electric hybrid 8.01%.

Light commercials vehicles (LCV) are down 30.9% (2,292) compared to February last year (3,316) and year to date are 12.0% (7,341). HGV (Heavy Goods Vehicle) registrations are up 7.56% (242) in comparison to February 2021 (225). Year to date HGV's are up slightly 2.14% (574).

Used car imports for February (3,807) have seen a decrease of 33.9% on February 2021 (5,758). Year to date imports are down 37.6% (7,848) on 2021 (12,579). For the month of February 1,620 new electric vehicles were registered compared to 805 in February 2021. So far this year 4,320 new electric cars have been registered in comparison to 1,782 on the same period 2021.

Commenting on the new vehicle registrations SIMI Brian Cooke Director General said: “New car sales are 12.2% down on February last year and 4.6% down year to date, while they remain 21.9% behind that of pre-COVID (2019) levels. Despite strong demand for new and used cars, supply continues to be a major issue, with any potential recovery unlikely to happen until the second half of 2022 at the earliest.

"Despite this challenge, the number of new electric cars continues to grow with registrations doubling for the month of February when compared with the same month last year. There are now over 50,000 Electric Vehicles (combined EV and PHEV) on Irish roads, and there is increasing consumer interest for these vehicles.

"As highlighted in the recently issued report on reducing light fleet carbon emissions, commissioned by SIMI, it is essential that our charging infrastructure keeps pace with this acceleration in the electrification of the Irish car fleet. In this context, ongoing support from Government in the charging network is vital if we are to convince more consumers that an electric vehicle is a viable choice of car for their driving needs.” 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media