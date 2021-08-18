12-year-old boy reported missing in the Midlands

Josh Smith
Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 12-year-old Josh Smith who was last seen in the Mullingar area of Westmeath at approximately 6:30pm on Monday, August 16, 2021.
Josh is described as being approximately 5 foot 1 in height, with a thin build, short black hair, and brown eyes.
When last seen, Josh was wearing a black tracksuit top, black trousers, and Reebok runners. He was also carrying an Ellesse bag with him.
Anyone with any information on Josh's whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Mullingar on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
