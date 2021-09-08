One million euro in funding announced for social enterprises

One million euro in funding has been announced for social enterprises nationwide to allow them purchase equipment.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys announced the funding on Tuesday.

The Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme 2021 will provide funding for the purchase of equipment or the carrying out of repairs or refurbishments to enable social enterprises to improve their service delivery.

The scheme supports one of the key commitments in the National Social Enterprise Policy for Ireland 2019-2022 – “Growing and Strengthening Social Enterprise”.

The Department of Rural and Community Development is now inviting social enterprises across the country to apply for funding under the scheme.

"I am delighted to be in a position today to announce the launch of the one million euro Social Enterprise Capital Grants Scheme 2021 which will support social enterprises across Ireland that are providing valuable services in their communities," Minister Humphreys said.

"This scheme will provide small grants to social enterprises with the cost of capital projects such as refurbishments, repairs or the purchase of new equipment."Approximately 120 social enterprises from all across Ireland will receive support under the scheme," Minister Humphreys added.