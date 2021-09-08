Gardaí appeal for owners of substantial volume of jewellery in their possession

An Garda Síochána are making a public appeal to identify the owners of a substantial volume of jewellery (watches, rings, pendants) in their possession.

Following a number of searches under warrant, by the Divisional Crime Task Force, a significant amount of jewellery pieces and watches, which are of significant value, are in the possession of Gardaí at Crumlin.

Click the Next > arrow above the photo or 'Next Story' below to go to the next photo

Many of these items are most likely of immense personal sentiment to their owners and An Garda Síochána is seeking to re-unite this property.

During the searches a significant volume of precious stones, removed from original jewellery items, were also recovered.

A full list of these items can be viewed here

Members of the public seeking further information are advised to contact Crumlin Garda Station 01-6666200. Their contact details will be taken, quoting the reference number(s) to item of jewellery, and a member of the investigation team will return contact with them.