€5.53m funding confirmed for Technological University of South-East Ireland development

IT Carlow
Transformation Funding of €5.53m has been confirmed for The Technological University of South-East Ireland (TUSEI) consortium to support them in their progression towards Technological University status and in post-establishment development.
Welcoming the funding, Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow Jennifer Murnane O’Connor said: “This funding represents a significant investment in The Technological University of South-East Ireland (TUSEI) consortium, which includes IT Carlow. The creation of TUSEI will significantly enhance progress towards both national and regional priorities for the area, particularly in the areas of access to higher education, research-informed teaching and learning, supporting enterprise and enhancing regional development.”
The application made by the Technological University of South-East Ireland (TUSEI) consortium is currently under assessment by the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, she confirmed.
The Technological University of South-East Ireland (TUSEI) consortium, comprising IT Carlow and Waterford IT, submitted an application for TU designation to the Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris T.D, on 30 April 2021.
