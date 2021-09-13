TWITTER REACTS; Joy as Shane Lowry is selected for Ryder Cup

Shane Lowry is undoubtedly one of Ireland's most popular sport stars, due to his laid back attitude and love of GAA.

The Offaly man is known to enjoy the more normal things in life and when he is not competing in international events, is most likely to be at a local GAA match or intercounty game.

This less extravagant lifestyle has endeared more to people in Ireland who can relate to him more quickly than others.

And it's fair to say that his selection on the European Ryder Cup has been acclaimed by many, particularly on Twitter.

Some argued the merits for Justin Rose, but the consensus is that Lowry deserved his pick.

SEE BELOW:

Proudest day of my career so far @RyderCupEurope pic.twitter.com/3sGKzBmWTz — Shane Lowry (@ShaneLowryGolf) September 12, 2021

He was my pick ahead of Poulter and Garcia. Unlucky for Rose.



Lowry will be great craic and will fight amazingly. Can see him and Hatton together. September 13, 2021

if you look at simply the fed ex standings its Lowry all day been reading a lot quotes like they are old pals hes picked cos hes Irish etc

wtf hes there on merit won a major plays well in US but no should have been "Rosey "

I Like Justin Rose but one decent tournament is all — Irish Golfer 47 (@47_irish) September 13, 2021

Lowry having a better year than both and feel like he could be a good partner for Rory.



Rose and Poulter haven't had great seasons tbh. Plus you only had 2 rookies out of the 9 qualified (1 being Hovland) so I've no problem picking Lowry over extra experience. September 13, 2021

Another dimension being missed is the chemistry between Lowry and McIlroy in the Olympics .. when picking pairings that has to be on his mind. — godfrey o'dowd (@godowd29) September 13, 2021

Personally I would have had Rose over Garcia. Poulter and Lowry was a good call — Phil nicholls (@Philnicholls24H) September 13, 2021

Lowry played as well bar a blip on the back 9 Sunday. Poulter missed cut... Again

Poulter completely undeserving of a pick based on the golf played in 2021. People are making this a Lowry vs Rose thing, when it should be Poulter vs Rose. — James O'Donoghue (@odonoghuejames) September 13, 2021

Well done to @ShaneLowryGolf. We are so proud @Offaly_GAA — Michael Duignan (@DuignanMichael) September 12, 2021

Congrats @ShaneLowryGolf so well deserved roll on the Ryder cup. Up Offaly — brian whelahan (@BWhelahan) September 12, 2021

Delighted for Shane Lowry - deserves to be in there!! — Rob Kearney (@KearneyRob) September 12, 2021

Can't wait to see the big man in the Ryder Cup. So well deserved. Over the moon for him. Pure gent. #shanelowry — Rory's Stories (@RorysStories) September 12, 2021