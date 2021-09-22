Pop up vaccination centres to open at 11 colleges

Vaccination centres are to open in 11 colleges across the country in the next week to provide first or second doses of Covid-19 vaccines.

Minister for Further and Higher Education, Simon Harris TD and Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly TD announced on Wednesday that the 11 pop up vaccination centres will be established across colleges next week.



The clinics will provide first or second doses and will be provided to students and staff as walk-in clinics during Vaccination Week.

The aim is to maximise vaccine uptake in those who have not yet availed of vaccination, including international students.

The pop-up clinics will be in:

University College Cork

NUI Galway

Trinity College Dublin

University of Limerick

Dublin City University

Maynooth University

Munster Technological University Cork

Mary Immaculate College

Royal College of Surgeons Ireland

National College of Art and Design

Athlone Institute of Technology (Technological University of the Shannon from 1 October)



In addition, clinics operating in UCD, Letterkenny, Sligo and Waterford Institutes of Technology will be open to students and staff during Vaccination week



Speaking today, Minister Harris said:

"Next week, thousands of students will start college for the first time. It is an incredibly exciting time for our third level sector.

"To coincide with this, my Department and the HSE have been working together to ensure we are doing everything we can to make our third level campuses as safe as is possible.

“Today, I can confirm the establishment of pop up vaccination clinics across the country to ensure maximum take up across the student population.