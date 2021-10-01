Search

01/10/2021

Cost of replacing mica homes could be as much as €3.2 billion

Final draft report is completed

Cost of replacing mica homes could be as much as €3.2 billion

Reporter:

Reporter

The cost of rebuilding homes affected by mica could be up to €3.2 billion, according to the report of the Government working group.

The group, which comprises homeowner representatives and department officials, circulated its final draft late last night.

According to The Irish Times, the group did not recommend 100 per cent redress which campaigners have been seeking.

Instead it found that a 100 per cent grant should be made available for remediation work that does not involve full demolition.

The report says that “based on the homeowners’ final submission the estimated costs of the changes requested could rise by €1.8bn to €3.2bn.”

The working group was set up by the Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien earlier this year to examine potential changes to the defective blocks scheme.

See more here: HERE

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media