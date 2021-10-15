TV GUIDE: Live sport to watch on TV this weekend

Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 14
BASKETBALL
WNBA: SKY @ MERCURY
SKY SPORTS, 12MIDNIGHT
SNOOKER
NORTHERN IRELAND OPEN
EURSPORT 1, 12.45PM
GOLF
ANDALUCIA MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 1PM
DARTS
EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS
ITV4, 7PM
GOLF
THE CJ CUP
SKY SPORTS, 10PM
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 15
NFL
BUCCANEERS @ EAGLES
SKY SPORTS, 12.30AM
GOLF
ANDALUCIA MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 1PM
RUGBY
ULSTER V LIONS
RTE2, 7PM
SOCCER
WEST BROM V BIRMINGHAM
SKY SPORTS, 7PM
GOLF
THE CJ CUP
SKY SPORTS, 10PM
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 16
SOCCER
WATFORD V LIVERPOOL
BT SPORT 1, 11.30AM
GOLF
ANDALUCIA MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
SOCCER
LEICESTER V MAN CITY
PREMIER SPORTS 2, 2.30PM
RUGBY
MUNSTER V CONNACHT
RTE2, 7PM
SOCCER
BRENTFORD V CHELSEA
SKY SPORTS, 5PM
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 17
GOLF
ANDALUCIA MASTERS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30PM
SOCCER
BARCELONA V VALENCIA
LA LIGA TV, 8PM
SOCCER
EVERTON V WEST HAM
SKY SPORTS, 2PM
SOCCER
NEWCASTLE UTD V SPURS
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM
NFL
JAGUARS v DOLPHINS
BBC2, 2PM
Working together County Carlow Chamber and our Local Enterprise Office team can provide a support network to County Carlow businesses
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.