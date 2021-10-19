Search

19/10/2021

NPHET advises hospitality restrictions stay in place for several months

Coalition party leaders met last night to discuss the latest NPHET advice that existing restrictions in hospitality should stay in place for several months.

This would mean basic measures such as mask wearing, social distancing and Covid certificates remain in place until around Spring 2022.

It is understood that NPHET urged the Government to pause the original plan that was aiming to end almost all Covid restrictions this Friday October 3rd, and a decision is said to be made today on any proposed alterations.

However, it is understood that the NPHET advice does provide for ways to be found to allow other venues such as nightclubs open safely, including through the use of the Covid certificate.

It is also understood that Government has identified antigen testing as playing a central role in this reopening phase.

This all means that more people might be able to attend indoor and outdoor events if the Cabinet decides so today.

Local News

