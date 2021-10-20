Search

20/10/2021

No recorded cases of flu circulation in Ireland

David Power

There have been no confirmed cases of flu virus circulation so far this year, it has been confirmed. 

However, the HSE is advising people that getting a flu jab early is the best way to protect themselves.

Last winter, there was no recorded cases of flu transmitted in Ireland. It is believed that this was down to social distancing, wearing of masks, hand hygiene measures and lack of foreign travel as part of Covid-19 restrictions. 

Usually in Ireland, between 200 and 500 people die from flu each winter. Around the world every year, flu causes between three and five million cases of severe disease and up to 646,000 deaths.

According to the weekly report on Influenza Surveillance in Ireland from the HSE: "There was no evidence of influenza virus circulation in Ireland during week 40 2021. Globally influenza virus detections have increased in recent weeks, albeit at low levels.
"Circulation of influenza viruses across Europe is anticipated in the coming weeks/months," the report added.

The HSE recently launched a campaign urging people to get the flu vaccine this winter. 

The vaccine is available every year to adults and children at risk of flu and its complications.

A person needs to get a new vaccine every Autumn. This is because the strains of the flu virus change. This is why it is called seasonal flu, the HSE said.. But people commonly call it flu.

They urge people to get the vaccine during the Autumn, to be covered for flu season.

 

