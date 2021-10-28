Two separate products from popular supermarket have been recalled

The recalls were issued on Wednesday October 27th.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued warnings about two separate products from a popular supermarket in Ireland.
The warning came as Marks & Spencer issued a recall of certain batches of its M&S 20 Cocktail Sausage Rolls due to an incorrect use-by date printed on the label on a small number of packs.
The warning was raised on Wednesday October 27th.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.
Marks and Spencer have also recalled batches of its Sticky BBQ Wings and its Chinese Style Wings due to the presence of soya in a small number of incorrectly labelled packs.
This may make the implicated batches unsafe for consumers who are allergic to or intolerant of soya or its constituents.
The warning was also issued on Wednesday October 27th.
