Latest figures show jump in electric car sales

The sale of electric vehicles have almost doubled, comparisons with October of last year show.

Car imports have also dropped significantly in that time, according to the latest figures released by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

522 new electric vehicles were registered in October compared to 254 in October 2020. So far this year 8,342 new electric cars have been registered in comparison to 3,867 on the same period 2020.

Electric vehicles, plug-in hybrids and hybrids continue to increase their market share, with their combined market share now over 31.52%. Diesel now accounts for 33.63%, petrol 32.16%, hybrid 16.14%, electric 8.08% and plug-in electric hybrid 7.3%.

Light commercials vehicles (LCV) saw a decrease of 1,315 registrations compared to October last year 1,651 and an increase on 1,064 registrations for the same month in 2019.

In the year to date 27,849 new LCVs were registered - an increase on last year’s 20,602 (+35.2%) and on 24,304 in 2019 (+14.6%).

Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV) saw an increase of 212 registrations in October when compared to 155 in October 2020 and 137 October 2019. Year to date HGV's registrations total 2,473 compared with 1,956 in 2020 (+26.4%) and 2,492 in 2019 (-0.8%).

4,401 used cars were imported in October 2021, compared with 9,316 imports in October 2020, and a decrease on the 11,457 imports in October 2019. In the year to date used imports are down -5.1% (55,538) on 2020 (58,504) and down 40.8% on 2019 (93,892).

Commenting Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General said: "New car registrations for October were ahead of last year for both the month and for the year to date, although new car sales continue to remain behind pre-COVID levels. With climate change at the forefront of everyone’s minds, it is hugely positive to see the year on year growth in the sales of both electric and plug-in electric hybrid vehicles.

"This is a result of the Motor Industry providing a greater selection of low emitting cars combining with the Government’s support in terms of incentives, giving motorists wider and more affordable choices. This is the right approach, and has led to more consumers making better environmental decisions.

"It is this joint effort from Industry and Government that must continue if we are to reach our decarbonisation targets. On the contrary the sudden removal of the grant incentive for Plug-in Electric Vehicles, only serves to undermine consumer confidence in lower emitting technologies and this incentive should be re-instated for vehicles already committed to by both the industry and consumers," Mr Cooke said.

He said it is vital that the current Government supports for electric vehicles are extended out until 2025, along with State and private investment in a countrywide charging infrastructure.

"If we want to rapidly electrify the Irish car and commercial fleet the industry and government must work together to give consumers real choice.

"The industry can provide solutions by supplying more and more electric vehicles as the decade progresses; the consumer also needs the Government to continue its support, to help them make the transition. We all have a part to play in decarbonising our national transport fleet," Mr Cooke said.