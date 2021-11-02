Varadkar controversy highlighted at global Web Summit

Varadkar was embroiled in controversy last year after it was revealed he had shared a confidential GP contract with his friend Dr. Maitiú Ó Tuathail in April 2019.
Leo Varadkar's controversy relating lo leaked confidential documents was brought centre stage in front of a global audience last night at a Web Summit in Lisbon.
The Web Summit is an annual technology conference that welcomes prominent industry leaders and co-founded by Irish entrepreneur Paddy Cosgrave.
Cosgrave spoke about the controversy surrounding the then Taoiseach Leo Varadkar as a precursor to introducing key note speaker Frances Haughen, a Facebook whistleblower.
Before introducing Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen as keynote speaker on the opening night of Web Summit… Paddy Cosgrave has told a worldwide audience about the Leo Varadkar NAGP leak story pic.twitter.com/90SDSgeMTX— Gavan Reilly (@gavreilly) November 1, 2021
Varadkar was embroiled in controversy last year after it was revealed he had shared a confidential GP contract with his friend Dr. Maitiú Ó Tuathail in April 2019.
Mr. Varadkar was formally questioned by Gardaí in April, and although he admitted and apologised for sharing the document with his friend, he denied doing "anything illegal, or corrupt, or self-interested".
In his speech Cosgrave praised the Whistleblowers Aid Organisation for its help in revealing the issue which was first published in Village magazine.
He then asked the editor of Village Magazine Michael Smith, as well as Chay Bowes and John Tighe who helped get the story published, thanks them and asked the audience to give the trio a round of applause.
Shortlist for folk awards annouced. Pictured: Steve Cooney, the 2020 winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award (Image: RTE)
The podcast will see the public getting in touch with their problems while the hosts try to solve them.
Micheál Marin is attending COP26 at Glasgow to discuss the ongoing climate issues facing the world (Image: Getty Images)
This new initiative will cost about €6 million per year and Government parties have been briefed on the plans in the past few days.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.