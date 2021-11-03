Search

03/11/2021

REVEALED: how much match 5 Lotto winners won at weekend ahead of tonight's massive lottery jackpot

REVEALED: how much match 5 Lotto winners won at weekend ahead of tonight's massive lottery jackpot

Reporter:

David Power

With the Lotto jackpot capped at €19,060,800 again tonight, the National Lottery has revealed the increased amount of money which match 5 players won on Saturday. 

A total of 42 winners shared in a €1 million jackpot, scooping €23,367 each. They were just one number away from winning the massive jackpot. 

These players were from Clare, Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Waterford, Wexford and Wicklow. 

The lucky winners, who purchased their tickets in-store and online, are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe.

The winners should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

As the main prize is capped, the additional funds that would have usually gone to the jackpot have been flowing down to the lower prize tiers for each of the subsequent draws.

Across the last 9 Lotto draws, 144 Lotto players have benefited from the boosted prize funds at the Match 5 + Bonus and Match 5 tiers.

The current Lotto jackpot has been rolling since Wednesday, June 9th.

Tonight’s Lotto draw will mark the tenth consecutive draw in which the jackpot has remained capped at €19.06 million with lower prize tiers continuing to benefit from the prize roll down.

Ahead of tonight’s record-breaking draw, the National Lottery are continuing to appeal to players to purchase their tickets early ahead of the 7.45pm cut-off time for sales.

A National Lottery spokesperson said: “Could tonight be the night that one lucky Lotto player becomes the largest Lotto jackpot winner ever seen in the history of the game in Ireland? It has been almost five months since we have seen a Lotto jackpot winner and just over a month since the jackpot was capped at €19,060,800.

"During this time, in excess of €51.3 million has been raised for the Good Causes fund while 144 Lotto players have benefited from the boosted prize funds at lower prize tiers since Saturday 2nd October.

"As we get closer to tonight’s record-breaking draw, we are continuing to appeal to players to purchase their tickets early either in-store, through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie ahead of the 7.45pm cut-off time for sales. Will Ireland be home to a new multi-millionaire in just a few hours? We will have to wait and see!” the spokesperson said. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media