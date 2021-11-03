NPHET holds new briefing as case numbers continue to soar

The Department of Health has today confirmed there are 3,174 new cases of Covid-19.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan also reported there has been 56 deaths since last Wednesday, bringing the total number of Covid related deaths in Ireland to 5,492.

The increase in new infections is being linked to the volume of people who came forward for testing at the end of last week and over the Halloween weekend.

Watch: NPHET briefing live from the Department of Health. | Read more: https://t.co/5cMQjuHRps https://t.co/pxGznm6TVl — RTÉ News (@rtenews) November 3, 2021

At today's NPHET briefing, Prof Philip Nolan said the 14-day cumulative incidence is now approaching 700 per 100,000.

He said 4 weeks ago, there were around 1,500 cases a day, while yesterday, the 7-day average was 2,612.

He said the number of people in hospital on average over the past 7 days was 493 with the number of people being admitted to hospital to hospital per day is averaging around 60 per day, up 50% compared to 4 weeks ago

As of this morning, there were 460 patients in hospital with Covid-19, 86 of which are being treated in ICU.

Dr Holohan said it is important for people to take basic measures over the next few weeks and cut contacts to help bring Covid-19 numbers down.