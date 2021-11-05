Search

05/11/2021

Sinn Féin motion will deliver fair investment for Carlow says Kathleen Funchion TD

Sinn Féin motion will deliver fair investment for Carlow says Kathleen Funchion TD

Sinn Féin announce a motion to deliver fair investment for Carlow says Kathleen Funchion TD (Image: RollingNews.ie)

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Sinn Féin TD for Carlow/Kilkenny, Kathleen Funchion has called on TDs to back the party’s motion in the Dáil to stand up for rural communities and ensure they receive fair and balanced investment from the government.

The motion will be debated in the Dáil on Tuesday and calls on the government to:

 - introduce a statutory requirement for all government departments and public bodies to undertake rural impact assessments on their work

 - provide clarity on all projects in the National Development Plan, including funding and timescales

Deputy Funchion said: "People living in towns, villages, and rural communities throughout Carlow have been dismissed by the government for far too long. It's time for Carlow to get the support it needs to thrive and reach its full potential."

"The National Development Plan was announced last month with glossy brochures and slick press conferences, but as is so often the case with this government, it has amounted to little more than a PR exercise which will not provide the investment Carlow desperately needs.

"Not only did it fail to help our towns, villages, and rural communities, it actually rolled back on many previous commitments." added Ms. Funchion. 

Sinn Féin said they are bringing this motion to invest in towns, villages, and rural communities.

"As we know, Carlow offers a great place to live, work, and raise a family but it needs to be given the support necessary to thrive. The National Development Plan was scant in detail and void of ambition. It exposed how this government is out of touch, out of ideas, and out of time." added Kathleen Funchion.

Local News

