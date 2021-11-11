Search

11/11/2021

'This is on your watch' - Mary Robinson hits out at world leaders for not doing enough on climate crisis

'This is on your watch' - Mary Robinson hits out at world leaders for not doing enough on climate change.

Reporter:

Clodagh Nagle

Mary Robinson has hit out at world leaders who are not in 'crisis mode' and are not doing enough to tackle the current climate crisis. 

She spoke in an emotional interview with Sky News and said: "It is so important. We are talking about having a safe future." 

It was in response to the Climate Action Tracker revealing that the world is heading for 2.4c of global warming which is beyond the 1.5c countries were committing to.

The UK's Met Office previously warned that a billion people could be affected by heat and humidity if global warming temperatures soar past 2 degrees. 

Ms. Robinson is chair of the independent group of global leaders called The Elders and said they are pressing current world leaders to understand the current crisis.

"You can't negotiate with science, you can't talk about a glass being half full. We have to get it down and we have to be on track for 1.5c. It is doable." she added. 

The former president of Ireland said it was 'time to call out' certain countries who are not taking climate change seriously and specifically mentioned Russia, China, Brazil, and Australia. 

She said Australia is still in 'fossil fuel mode' and not 'crisis mode'.

She said Saudi Arabia is 'playing dirty games' by 'taking the language out of the text' and are able to do so because 'not enough countries are in the room'.

"They have taken the language out of youth, human rights, and gender equality. Saudi Arabia is always there when it matters and they block things." added Ms. Robinson. 

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media