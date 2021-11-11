Search

11/11/2021

'We will get MetroLink built', says Taoiseach as NTA dispute claims of deferral

'We will get MetroLink built', says Taoiseach as NTA dispute claims of deferral

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the claims of a deferral were not true.

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

Email:

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

The National Transport Authority of Ireland (NTA) has denied claims that plans for Dublin's MetroLink have been postponed for at least another 10 years saying it wants to clarify and "correct any misinterpretations".

The Draft Transport Strategy for the Greater Dublin Area (GDA), released yesterday, revealed plans for the underground transport would not be expected to be delivered until 2031.

However, the NTA said it has not proposed any change in the timeline and plans for the 19km service between Swords, Dublin Airport, and Dublin City Centre are still scheduled to go to planning next year with construction to begin as soon as possible after that.

The authority also said it was not proposing any deferral of the four Luas projects provided in the current strategy.

The NTA said:

“Luas to Finglas is still due to go to planning in 2024 and constructed in the years after that.

“The other three Luas projects are all still on the same schedule they were on before we published our Strategy this week. We have not proposed any deferral to any of these schemes.” 

During Leaders' Questions in the Dáil today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the claims of a deferral were not true adding funding for the project provided in the National Development Plan (NDP) is the "ultimate guarantor that we will get MetroLink built".

Mr. Martin said:

“This idea that has kind of been spun out there, that somehow it has been shelved for 10 years, is just not the truth.

“It’s going to planning in early 2022. It has to go through public spending codes and the various approvals. I don’t think anybody here would expect otherwise.

“The fact that the NDP has a 10-year envelope and has a 10-year framework, I think, is the ultimate guarantor that we will get MetroLink built. That is our determination as a Government.

“So, far from shelving anything, work is proceeding at pace to get the MetroLink going in terms of all of the necessary decisions that need to be taken.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media