18/11/2021

Two Lotto players win big but €19.6 million prize has yet to be won

Reporter:

David Power

Two Lotto players won big prizes on Wednesday night despite the main Lotto Jackpot of €19.6 million still not being won. 

Over 136,000 players won prizes across the Lotto and Lotto Plus games in the Wednesday night draw including two players in Dublin who became the biggest winners of the night.

As no additional funds were added to the jackpot as it remains capped, the funds that would usually go to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there was a winner and in last night’s draw, this was the Match 5+Bonus category. 

Today, Lotto players in the Swords and Clonshaugh areas are being urged to check their tickets carefully after the two Dublin players matched five numbers and the bonus in last night’s draw to win €384,261 each.

The Swords winner purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket on Tuesday 16th November at Dunnes Stores in the Pavilions Shopping Centre in Swords village while the Dublin 17 winner purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket at the Circle K on the Clonshaugh Road on the day of the draw.

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s (17th November) draw were: 06, 07, 14, 22, 32, 46 and the bonus was 47.

The two biggest winners in last night’s draw, who both now have tickets worth €384,261 each, are advised to sign the back of their tickets and keep them safe.

They should make contact with the prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prizes.

Since the Lotto jackpot reached €19,060,800 on Wednesday 29th September and the cap came into effect on Saturday 2nd October, 179 Lotto players nationwide have benefited from the prize roll down. Across the last 14 Lotto draws, players at the Match 5+Bonus and Match 5 tiers have enjoyed boosted prize funds due to the jackpot cap.

