Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV

19/11/2021

TV GUIDE: Live sport to watch on TV this weekend

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19

RUGBY
LONDON IRISH V SARACENS
BT SPORT2, 7.30PM

SOCCER
QPR V LUTON TOWN
SKY SPORTS, 7PM

DARTS
GRAND SLAM
SKY SPORTS, 7PM

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 20

SOCCER
LEICESTER CITY V CHELSEA
BT SPORT1, 11.30AM

SOCCER
WATFORD V MAN UTD
PREMIER SPORTS 2, 2.30PM

RUGBY
WALES V AUSTRALIA
AMAZON PRIME, 5.30PM

RUGBY
FRANCE V NEW ZEALAND
AMAZON PRIME, 8PM

SOCCER
LIVERPOOL V ARSENAL
SKY SPORTS, 5PM

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 21

GOLF
WORLD TOUR C'SHIP
SKY SPORTS, 5AM

RUGBY
IRELAND V ARGENTINA
SKY SPORTS, 1.30PM

SOCCER
MAN CITY V EVERTON
SKY SPORTS, 2PM

SOCCER
TOTTENHAM V LEEDS UTD
SKY SPORTS, 4.30PM

HORSE RACING
FROM NAVAN
RTE1, 1.40PM

