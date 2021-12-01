Search

01 Dec 2021

Carlow community groups urged to apply for CCTV grant aid scheme

Clodagh Nagle

Fianna Fáil TD for Carlow, Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has encouraged community groups in Carlow to apply to a scheme for grant aid for community CCTV systems.

Ms. Murnane O'Connor said she would urge any local community groups or local authorities interested to apply via the Department of Justice website.

"Since the establishment of the current scheme in 2017, funding has been provided to St Mullins community CCTV scheme in Co. Carlow. In August 2021, the Department also provided maintenance grant funding to the Develop Tullow group." she added.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said: "For any further groups wishing to avail of the grant aid scheme, details are available to download from the Justice Department's website. Support and guidance is also available through a dedicated email address to help interested groups.

"Grant funding can be considered only for community CCTV systems which meet the legal obligations and requirements. In other words, CCTV systems which have been approved by the relevant Joint Policing Committee and local authority (also acting as data controller), and which have received the authorisation of the Garda Commissioner.

"Additionally, the general scheme of the Garda Síochána (Digital Recordings) Bill was published on 27 April and when enacted, this legislation will replace Section 38 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005. This bill will also cover CCTV authorised in local communities by the Garda Commissioner."

