Covid-19 patient numbers in hospital drops to lowest figure in over 3 weeks

The number of Covid-19 patients receiving treatment in hospital has fallen to its lowest number in over three weeks, latest figures show.

There are currently 528 Covid-19 patients in hospital.

This represents the lowest figure since November 9th.

In the past 24 hours there were 64 admissions and 54 discharges.

Percentage wise, this figure is 7.6% lower than last week, and 17.8% less than two weeks ago.

The most up to date figures for patients receiving treatment in ICU is 117.

Again, this is another reduction on recent figures. The previous latest figures on patients receiving treatment in ICU showed that there were 122 patients.

These latest figures come as NPHET meets today, with speculation that further restrictions could be introduced for the hospitality sector.

There has also been some reports that there may be restrictions on house visits.