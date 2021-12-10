WATCH: X-ray telescope launched by NASA will 'unveil most extreme parts of the universe'

Nasa’s newest X-ray observatory has rocketed into orbit in a bid to shed light on exploded stars, black holes and other violent high-energy events unfolding across the universe.
SpaceX launched the spacecraft on its mission from the Kennedy Space Centre.
It is called IXPE, short for Imaging X-ray Polarisation Explorer.
Scientists said the observatory – actually three telescopes in one – will unveil the most dramatic and extreme parts of the universe as never before.
“IXPE is going to open a new window on the X-ray sky,” said Brian Ramsey, Nasa’s deputy principal scientist.
Operations should begin next month.
Nasa is partnering with the Italian Space Agency on the project.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.