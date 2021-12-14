Search

Afghan asylum seekers can now apply for relatives to join them in Ireland

Afghanistan. Map: Google Maps

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Afghan residents in Ireland can now apply for temporary residence for certain family members who are trying to escape the militant Islamic movement known as the Taliban.

The country has seen a mass exodus of its citizens since the Taliban took back control over the Afghanistan earlier in August of this year.

The Department of Justice confirmed the Afghan Admissions Programme will begin accepting applications from Thursday, according to RTÉ News.

There will be 500 places available under the scheme, which was announced in September.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said in a statement: "In processing applications, we will be prioritising those who are especially vulnerable and whose freedom and safety is most at risk, like older people, children, single female parents, single women and girls and people with disabilities."

She added that those whose "previous employment exposes them to greater risk" would also be given priority.

According to a statement from the Department of Justice, the scheme is intended to cover spouses, civil partners, de facto partners, minor children and unmarried adult children without dependents.

Others who could also qualify include an applicant's grandparent, a related minor child without parents or a single vulnerable relative with no one else to support them.

Applicants will also be responsible for covering their nominee's travel costs and for providing accommodation.

RTÉ News also reported that, while the Irish Refugee Council's Chief Executive Nick Henderson welcomed the announcement, he had some concerns, saying that "500 is too few places."

The closing date for applications will be eight weeks later on February 10, 2022.

