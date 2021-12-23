ALERT: Batch of popular Irish cheese recalled from shops
A batch of popular Irish cheese has been recalled from shops.
The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued the recall of The Little Milk Co. Organic Irish Cheddar due to the presence of elevated histamine levels.
The alert applies to batches with the code K98 and best before date 18/5/22.
According to the FSAI, elevated levels of histamine can cause symptoms similar to those of an allergic reaction.
Point-of-sale notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.
