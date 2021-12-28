Search

28 Dec 2021

Overnight jump in number of Covid-19 patients in hospital

Reporter:

David Power

The number of Covid-19 patients receiving treatment in hospital has jumped by almost 60 overnight. 

There are 521 Covid-19 patients in hospital, up from the previous figure of 462. 

In total, there were 99 confirmed new cases in the past 24 hours. 

Figures for those receiving treatment in intensive care also rose slightly. 

Latest figures show there were 92 patients receiving ICU treatment in the past 24 hours, with 9 admissions in that time. 

Figures for patients receiving ICU treatment had been falling in recent weeks, with Christmas Day having 87 Covid-19 patients requiring ICU care. 

Numbers of Covid-19 patients in hospital had also fallen to 378 on Christmas Day. 

