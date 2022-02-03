Ireland's oldest Celtic fan celebrates 106th birthday

Donegal native Maggie O’Donnell is today (February 3) celebrating her 106th birthday.

And being a huge Celtic fan, Ireland's oldest, the club's definitive victory over archrivals Rangers last night will no doubt put an even bigger smile on her face.

While restrictions have been lifted somewhat in the Gaoth Dobhair nursing home where she now resides, there is still a maximum of two visitors at a time. Maggie’s birthday will therefore be a relatively quiet affair.

Her nephew Conail McBrearty (pictured below), who describes her as a being like a second mother to him and his siblings, plans to travel from Clydebank in Scotland to share the celebration.

Maggie was born in Dungloe in 1916. Like many before - and indeed since - she travelled across the Irish Sea in search of work.

During World War II she worked in Loughborough, England in a public house along with her younger sister Mary.

The sisters later moved to Clydebank where their older sister lived. Maggie never married but loved caring for those around her, fostering strong relationships with her eight nieces and nephews, seven of whom were born in Clydebank.

While living in Clydebank, Maggie worked in the famous Singers factory, assembling small parts of sewing machines into medium parts before passing them along the assembly line.

She also worked on the buses as a ‘clippy.’

Maggie retired from the Singers factory in 1974 and returned to Donegal to care for her mother.

Since turning 100, she has received a letter and medal from President Michael D Higgins on every birthday.

A big fan of Celtic Football Club, she has received cherished birthday cards from the club for a number of years now.

Her nephew Conail has hinted that this year could even see Maggie receive a birthday card from none other than Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

But no doubt her biggest joy as she marks her 106th birthday will be in reuniting with her beloved family and friends, even if they can only visit two at a time.