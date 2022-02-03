Hospital and ICU Covid-19 numbers continue their steady drop

The amount of Covid-19 patients requiring hospital treatment has fallen to the lowest number since the end of December.

Latest figures show there are 629 Covid-19 patients in hospital today.

That is the lowest number this year, and the lowest since December 30 last.

The amount of patients from that number requiring ICU care was recorded at 65.

That number also represents the lowest figure since October 5 last, when there were also 65 patients in ICU.

Chief medical officer Dr Holohan told an Oireachtas health committee meeting on Wednesday that the current epidemiological situation is “broadly positive” and that the country is in a “much improved situation”.

Key indicators such as case numbers, hospital and ICU admissions and demand for testing are all reducing.

However, he also warned “the pandemic is not over”, and that other variants of concerns are likely to emerge after Omicron.