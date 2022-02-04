FOOD ALERT: Salmonella fears prompt recall of chicken goujons at popular store
Salmonella fears have prompted the recall of a batch of popular chicken goujons.
The Food Safety Association of Ireland (FSAI) released the notice yesterday (Thursday February 3) warning consumers not to eat the implicated batch of Roosters Gluten Free Breaded Chicken Fillet Goujons.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Aldi stores supplied with the batch.
Salmonella infection typically causes diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody, as well as fever, headache and abdominal cramps.
According to the FSAI, the illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.
Diarrhoea as a result of consumption can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission, with the elderly, infants and immuno-compromised people most likely to experience this.
