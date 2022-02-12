Search

12 Feb 2022

Ghislaine Maxwell's bid for new trial must be aired out in the open, rules US judge

Maxwell was convicted in December of conspiring to recruit and groom teenage girls to be abused by Jeffrey Epstein

Reporter:

Reporter

12 Feb 2022 6:18 PM

lili.lonergan@iconicnews.ie

British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in December of conspiring to recruit and groom teenage girls to be abused by Jeffrey Epstein, must air her bid for a new trial out in the open, a federal judge in the US has ruled.

US District Judge Alison J Nathan on Friday denied Maxwell’s request to keep her motions for a new trial temporarily under seal, saying doing so was not in the public interest.

The judge said public access to the documents and any ensuing publicity would not violate Maxwell’s right to fair proceedings.

“The court is unpersuaded by the defendant’s concern that media interest in the motion warrants temporary sealing of the documents in their entirety,” Judge Nathan wrote in her ruling.

Maxwell’s lawyers have raised concerns about the truthfulness of one of the jurors who convicted Maxwell in December of conspiring to procure and groom teenage girls to be abused by Epstein.

Her lawyers contend that the juror failed to disclose that he was a victim of sexual abuse.

In interviews to news outlets, the juror described a moment during the deliberations when he told fellow jurors that, like some of the victims of the late financier Epstein, he had been sexually abused as a child.

He also said he convinced other jurors that a victim’s imperfect memory of sex abuse does not mean it did not happen.

Meanwhile, Maxwell’s lawyers asked the court to vacate her convictions and acquit her, arguing that despite the jury’s verdicts on multiple counts, prosecutors failed to prove their case beyond a reasonable doubt.

