Varadkar claims information on sports capital grants was given in advance to non-Fine Gael politicians

An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has claimed that information on sports capital grants was given in advance to non-Fine Gael (FG) politicians.

The FG leader made the comments in an an email to Fine Gael TDs and senators, the Irish Independent has reported.

In the email, Varadkar said he raised concerns at a meeting of Government leaders concerning the leaking of sports capital grants allocations to Fianna Fáil (FF) and Green Party (GP) politicians.

He said: "I know that information on sports capital grants was given in advance to some Government deputies and councillors ahead of those in FG."

"I raised this at the party leaders meeting on Monday night.

The Tánaiste continued: "It is important that TDs and senators from all three parties should get information at the same time.

"There is little to be gained from one-upmanship for any party in the long term."

The Independent also reported that, last week, FG politicians complained that Tourism Minister and GP deputy leader Catherine Martin, in addition to Sports Minister Jack Chambers (FF), tipped off politicians from their parties on funding allocations before their FG counterparts.

They claimed that this move gave FF and GP politicians the opportunity to contact sporting agencies in their constituencies to relay the news ahead of their FG.

In related news, An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that he "has no difficulty" in voting for Leo Varadkar to return as Taoiseach, even if the Tánaiste is still under criminal investigation when the time comes in December.